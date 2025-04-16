KwaZulu-Natal on alert for heavy rain and snow as Easter weekend approaches

Disaster management teams across the province of KwaZulu-Natal remain on high alert as the province readies for more heavy rain and possible snowfall. Provincial MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said he has received a weather report from the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning of a cold front that will see a significant drop in temperatures.

"While the SA Weather Services has not suggested the province will be blanketed in a wave of snow, we request motorists to monitor weather reports and exercise caution," Duma said. He added that teams from the Road Traffic Inspectorate or RTI will also be on standby to monitor traffic. Duma explained that if needed, RTI will coordinate road closures and keep an eye on major routes including the N3 including Harrismith, Tugela Toll, the R617 between Kokstad and Underberg, along Mooi River and the N2 Ingeli.

Trucks using these routes will also be escorted by the RTI to prevent any congestion. The MEC said graders will be stationed along hotspot routes to ensure faster response. Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Saws has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain over most parts of KZN, except for the north-eastern parts of the province. A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain has also been issued for areas along the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape.

Sani Mountain Escape said with rain and snow expected along Sani Pass conditions can become slippery and dangerous. 15 April 2025



Snow in Lesotho 🇱🇸



📹 Devina pic.twitter.com/hvSP0jN1re — 🔞 SA911 (@Zulu72944051488) April 15, 2025 The inclement weather comes just as thousands of people are expected to take to the roads for the upcoming Easter weekend.

According to CrisisOnCall, an emergency readiness organisation, the highest number of fatal crashes occurred in KZN over Easter 2024. In a bid to combat this, the Department of Transport and Human Settlements unveiled several proactive measures for travellers expected to holiday in the province. With over 1,500 cars expected to pass through the province's tollgates per hour, Duma said 120 law enforcement officers will be working at various safety operations.