KZN braces for chilly weekend, with rain and light snow forecast

Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Published 50m ago

Durban - If you live in KwaZulu-Natal or are planning to head over to the province this weekend, you might want to throw in an extra jacket or a pair of boots.

According to the "weather man", as a result of the cold front associated with an upper air trough system, isolated showers and thundershowers are predicted for parts of KZN this weekend.

South African Weather Service forecaster Julius Mahlangu said rain is expected over KZN on Friday, clearing in the evening, and no rainfall is expected from Saturday.

“Temperatures are expected to drop quite significantly on Friday, becoming cold (low to mid-teens) in most parts of the province but cool (late teens/early 20s) over the eastern parts. Temperatures will start recovering from Monday," Mahlangu said.

He added that there was a possibility of light snowfall over Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg on Friday, while strong coastal winds were expected on Friday and Saturday.

The cooler weather comes as King Misuzulu Sinqobile ka Zwelithini prepares to enter the cattle kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for disruptive snow over the southern Drakensberg on Friday morning, resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops.

“Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves, resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Columbine and Algoa Bay, spreading to Coffee Bay on Saturday. Strong winds have been predicted over George,” it added.

IOL

