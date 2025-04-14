KZN braces for level 4 weather warning: Heavy rains expected on Tuesday

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a level 4 weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal, predicting significant rainfall that could lead to disruption across the province on Tuesday. The forecast indicates widespread showers that will commence at midnight and continue into Wednesday, posing a considerable risk to public safety and infrastructure.

"The persistent rainfall may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure, and the destruction of mud-based houses," said the forecaster. Meanwhile, EThekwini Municipality has advised motorists to exercise extreme caution, maintaining a safe following distance while travelling on wet roads. The Municipality’s Disaster Management and emergency services are currently on heightened alert, monitoring weather forecasts and readying themselves for any required response.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors if possible, and to avoid unnecessary travel during the bad weather.

The public is advised against crossing swollen rivers and streams, which can be deceptive and dangerous. The weather alert is subject to updates, with the SAWS committed to providing timely information as conditions evolve. In case of an emergency, the public may reach the City’s Disaster Management Centre at 031 361 0000.