KZN braces for severe thunderstorms

Durban - Thunderstorms are expected over KwaZulu Natal on Monday according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

A level 2 storm warning has been issued. According to the weather alert, Northern KZN is expected to be the hardest hit. Residents can expect heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning. “They’re expected over the northern interior by late Monday morning, drifting eastwards during the course of the day into late evening.”

Saws said the impact of this thunderstorm could lead to localised flooding of roads and low-lying bridges, as well as infrastructure damage due to hail, and fire incidents due to lightning. eThekwini Municipality urged residents to stay safe and alert. “According to the South African Weather Services, strong winds with speeds of 65-80km an hour are expected in some parts of eThekwini from 1pm to 9pm today.”

This year KZN has been hit hard with storm damage. In April billions of rand of infrastructure was damaged following heavy floods and over 400 people lost their lives The province is still recovering, with some towns not having piped water since. Entire buildings caved in and almost 4000 people lost their homes.

According to a report in The Mercury, the flood damage was estimated at around R17 billion. Last month KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announced that 72 people were still missing since the floods. “There are still 72 missing people. DNA services are being rendered with the support of the SAPS and recently eight DNA results came back with positive results, which is significant progress.”