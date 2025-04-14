KZN on high alert: Yellow level 4 warning as severe flooding threatens province

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been urged to brace for disruptive weather as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Level 4 Yellow Warning for disruptive rain from midnight on Monday through to midnight on Tuesday, April 15. According to SAWS, a surface high-pressure system is ridging over the eastern parts of the province, supported by a weak cut-off low (COL) over the southern interior, drawing in moist air along the east coast.

This meteorological setup is expected to unleash widespread showers and persistent rainfall across most of the province, with rainfall accumulations projected to reach between 30mm and 60mm in some areas. The central and southern regions of KwaZulu-Natal, including uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, uThukela, Ugu, and eThekwini, are in the high-risk zone. While the north-eastern areas such as Umkhanyakude and parts of Zululand may escape the brunt of the system, the rest of the province is expected to experience significant weather-related disruptions.

Authorities are warning of possible flooding of settlements, roads, and bridges, along with damage to property and infrastructure, especially in areas with mud-based housing. Motorists have been cautioned about poor driving conditions and the potential for major traffic delays due to waterlogged roads and impassable bridges. IOL News