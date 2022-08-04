KZN residents should brace for cool temperatures and rain this weekend

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal residents should brace for cool temperatures and rain in certain parts of the province this weekend, says the South African Weather Service.
“On Friday, no significant weather is expected, mainly partly cloudy to fine conditions across KZN. In terms of temperatures, cool conditions are expected but it will be warm in the north-east,” said forecaster Thandiwe Gumede.
She said there was a 30% chance of isolated showers along the coast and adjacent interior for Saturday afternoon.
“On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon.”
Gumede said that Sunday was expected to be cloudy but cold in the south-west, with isolated showers and rain over the eastern parts of the province.
In terms of Durban temperatures:
Friday: 14/23
Saturday: 14/21
Sunday: 15/20
