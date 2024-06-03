KZN weather warning: Brace for heavy rainfall and possible flooding

eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to exercise caution as a Level 4 weather warning predicts possible heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding in the KZN province. Residents are advised to stay indoors if possible and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

The forecast model indicates persistent heavy rainfall over KwaZulu-Natal, including the eThekwini region. “This level 4 warning may result in flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure, and destruction of mud-based houses. Higher rain intensities are expected along the coastal regions of eThekwini,” the City said in a statement. “Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads. Forecasts show a high probability of moderate to high rainfall between midday and 11pm on Monday. Do not attempt to cross rivers and streams.”

In case of an emergency, the public can contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre at 031 361 0000. In the Eastern Cape, at least seven people have lost their lives following floods in Gqeberha and the Nelson Mandela Bay area. The Buffalo City Metro said over 1,300 residents have been displaced.