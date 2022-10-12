La Niña blamed for spikes in temperatures as Limpopo and Mpumalanga brace for heatwave

Durban – A second heatwave in just a few days has been predicted over parts of the Lowveld in Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Wednesday until Friday. This comes following a heatwave over many parts of the North West, northern Free State, Gauteng and the eastern highveld of Mpumalanga where temperatures soared into the high 30s.

SAWS spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said heatwaves often occur in early October. “This one is caused by a current high pressure system over the country. We cannot speculate so far in advance about heatwaves until December as these phenomena are forecast with a few days’ lead time. Having said that, we are in a La Niña phase which expects a wetter and warmer season,“ Doubell said.

Picture: SAWS Speaking to Jacaranda FM, SAWS weather forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu said temperatures in the Lowveld, the south-western parts of Limpopo including Lephalale, Thabazimbi and Alldays were expected to be in excess of 36°C. Mahlangu said other areas expected to see hotter weather over the next two days also include Ermelo, Middelburg, Lydenburg and Granskop, while thundershowers are predicted over KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 offers tips to keep safe during heatwaves: * Stay well-hydrated by drinking a lot of water. * Keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure they stay well-hydrated as well.

* Remember to ensure pets have a cool place to relax and cool clean water to drink as well. * Try to keep out of direct sunlight. * Wear the appropriate clothing and ensure that you use sunscreen.

* Limit participation in outdoor activities. If you plan on participating in outdoor activities, ensure that you rest and keep well-hydrated. * If you are going to spend time in a pool, ensure your safety and that of children around you. * Ensure that they are supervised while around and in the pool.