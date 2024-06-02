Level 4 warning of disruptive rain issued for southern parts of KZN

Residents living in the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal are urged to brace for heavy rains, this as a Level 4 weather warning was issued for the province on Sunday. The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the heavy rainfall is expected from Sunday night until Monday midnight which could result in disasters.

Areas that are likely to be affected include Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, Umuziwabantu and Umzumbe Local municipalities. "The predicted Level 4 alert indicates a persistent rainfall over the south-eastern parts of KZN which may lead to flooding of roads and settlement, damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses," said Cogta spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi. "According to the South African Weather Service, this weather system will lead to widespread showers and rain over the province. Rainfall accumulation of at least 40mm is expected along the south coast which could cause significant impact," he added.

The department said disaster management teams across affected municipalities will be on standby. "We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter. “Our teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee high risk of danger due to inclement weather. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life," Mngadi said.