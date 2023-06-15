Level 6 warning: Cape Town brace yourselves for further cold and wet conditions

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service has issued an orange Level 6 warning for Cape Town and most parts of the Cape Winelands in the Western Cape. Torrential rains and gale-force winds have caused havoc across the province, with floods reported in various areas.

The weather service said the warning was for disruptive rain leading to major disruption of traffic flow. “A series of cold fronts are expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape throughout the week. This will cause daytime temperatures to drop significantly. “Maximum temperatures may be below 10ºC in places over the Namakwa district of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape throughout the week, as well as in places over the northern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

“General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather,” the weather service said. On Wednesday afternoon, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said numerous City departments were dispatched to alleviate the impact of the adverse weather, especially around newly blocked stormwater systems. “Numerous weather-related power outages were being experienced in Philippi, Mfuleni, Newlands, Somerset-West, Fish Hoek and Hout Bay. The City’s Electricity Department is working to restore power to affected areas.

“The Recreation and Parks Department is working on clearing uprooted trees in Plattekloof, Pinelands, Boston, Parow and Oakdale. “A number of informal settlements have experienced flooding across the metropole. Disaster Risk Management officials and other departments are still continuing with assessments and responses,” Powell said. [email protected]