Cape Town - Limpopo Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu has warned residents who reside close to rivers and dams to be alert during this rainy season. This comes after two people, a 59-year-old male who was attempting to cross the Selati River and a Grade 11 pupil who was swimming in the Mmaba River, have been reported to have drowned and their bodies retrieved in incidents that took place on Monday under the Mopani District.

Limpopo and six other provinces have since been placed under the National State of Disaster. Makamu said those residing in villages or low-lying areas close to rivers and streams should take extra precaution during this period. “We plead with our people to avoid flooded rivers whether they are walking or driving. It is always safe to wait out these heavy rains and flooded rivers before engaging with them in any way.”

“We are also aware that some of our people feel obliged to use these pools of water for religious reasons, but considering the clear fatal dangers at hand, we encourage you to postpone these activities,” Makamu said. Makamu further said that apart from lives lost, rainfall has mostly affected road infrastructure, with bridges washed away in Mopani, Waterberg and Vhembe districts. IOL