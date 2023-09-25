Load shedding suspended in Western and Eastern Cape as severe weather conditions wreak havoc

Eskom has suspended of load shedding in the Western and Eastern Cape after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the provinces and left electricity infrastructure damaged. The power utility said the suspension will allow technicians to restore power in affected areas.

In Western Cape, reports of house flooding in formal housing areas have emerged from Durbanville, Bo-Kaap, Schaapkraal, Bellville South, Belhar, Sandvlei Macassar, Strand, Gordons Bay, and Knorhoek. “Emergency services have assisted four persons trapped in a house in Strand and evacuated them to Strand Fire station. The roof was blown off a private property in the CBD, while a NUTEC dwelling in Hout Bay was also damaged due to wind,” said Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell. Powell added that assessments will determine exact damage.

According to Powell, informal settlements in Shuku-Shukma, Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan Sandvlei Macassar, Old Faure Driftsands, Mfuleni, and Bellville South have been heavily affected. Meanwhile, in all other areas, Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice. “Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” said the utility.