LOOK: Heavy rains and thunderstorms wreak havoc in KZN

Durban - Clean-up operations are under way in parts of KwaZulu-Natal hit by torrential downpours, hail and gusty winds. uMngeni Local Municipality mayor Chris Pappas said some areas experienced more than 120mm of rainfall on Thursday.

He said funding would be redirected to assist with stormwater drainage and road damage. "Resources will be allocated towards mop-up and clean-up operations. I will write to the Provincial Treasury, Provincial Department for Local Government and the District Municipality to request financial assistance to respond to infrastructure damage," he said. Pappas has called on councillors to submit a report of the damage in their areas.

Clean-up operations are under way in parts of KwaZulu-Natal hit by torrential downpours, hail and gusty winds. Picture: Cllr Chris Pappas

"We will also assess risk areas and weaknesses to identify and set in place interventions for future storms," Pappas added. The SA Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 warning of widespread showers and thunderstorms over the interior of the province. MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sihle Zikalala announced that disaster management teams were on standby in the event of emergencies.

