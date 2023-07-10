With snowfall recorded in parts of the country including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and over the Eastern Cape, residents are urged to drive slowly and avoid being on the road if they are able to.
Residents in Gauteng reported waking up to slight snowfall in the early parts of this morning.
In the Eastern Cape, the R61 at Wapadsberg Passbetween Graaff-Reinet and Cradock due to snowfall.
The SA Weather Services (Saws) predicted very cold conditions over Gauteng for today.
"A cold front will cause a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop between nine and 13°C in some places. Windy conditions are also expected and due to the wind chill factor, temperatures may feel colder than measured values," Saws said.
LOOK: It’s snowing in KZN! SA Weather Service predicts icy conditions in Gauteng and Mpumalanga
Western Cape, Eastern Cape told to brace for more freezing conditions
Snow expected over the Western Cape this week
Cyclone watch: Supercomputer models weather calamity as climate change worsens
Wits co-leads urgent climate change project that we desperately need
In Mpumalanga, Saws warned of colder weather over the southern parts of the Highveld with rainfall over the escarpment to Lowveld areas.
"Light snowfall and sleet is possible over the eastern Highveld; Belfast, Dullstroom, Roossenkal Pass, Mariepskop and Mount Anderson where temperatures will peak at 6°C.
🥶 #ColdFront #snow Drive with caution ⚠️ #JHBTraffic #JoburgCares ^NB pic.twitter.com/exEkJhDXo2— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) July 10, 2023
Just In: The Eastern Cape Department of Transport are closing the R61 Wappasberg pass between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock till further notice due to snow.— uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) July 10, 2023
The department warns motorists especially those using the mountain passes to be extra vigilant. pic.twitter.com/MJSV3Q4lrr
It's snowing and freezing in Joburg. pic.twitter.com/d1pzAu1JQz— Sihle To You ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleSays) July 10, 2023
JHB South pic.twitter.com/UkjV5FcdAW— JJJ (@007MrBondZA) July 10, 2023
In KZN, Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of disruptive snowfalls which may lead to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions and and isolated losses of vulnerable livestock and crops expected over the south western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
🚙10/07/2023 08:56— 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) July 10, 2023
KZN: VARIOUS
N11
❄️SNOW WARNING❄️
LIGHT SNOW/SLEET
📌 N11 Amajuba Pass
📌 N11 between Newcastle and Ladysmith
▪Increase tracking distance to 4 seconds
▪️Turn on headlights.
▪Decrease speed
Please be extremely carefull.
Padpatrollie🚙
"A Yellow Level 2 warning of strong and damaging which could lead to small vessels capsizing, difficulty in navigation of small vessels and localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period of time, are expected along the coast of KZN today," Saws said.
❄️Snowwy Winter Wonderland at #BushmansNek⛄️☃️❄️#Snow #KZN #Drakensberg #Snow2023 #Winter #Brrr pic.twitter.com/GqAhao6aM8— First Group (@First_Group_ZA) July 10, 2023
IOL