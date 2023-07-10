Independent Online
Monday, July 10, 2023

LOOK: Residents wake up to snowfall in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape regions

Snowfall has been reported in Gauteng, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and over other areas in the country. Picture: Supplied.

Published 5m ago

With snowfall recorded in parts of the country including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and over the Eastern Cape, residents are urged to drive slowly and avoid being on the road if they are able to.

Residents in Gauteng reported waking up to slight snowfall in the early parts of this morning.

In the Eastern Cape, the R61 at Wapadsberg Passbetween Graaff-Reinet and Cradock due to snowfall.

The SA Weather Services (Saws) predicted very cold conditions over Gauteng for today.

"A cold front will cause a significant drop in temperatures over Gauteng. Maximum temperatures are expected to drop between nine and 13°C in some places. Windy conditions are also expected and due to the wind chill factor, temperatures may feel colder than measured values," Saws said.

In Mpumalanga, Saws warned of colder weather over the southern parts of the Highveld with rainfall over the escarpment to Lowveld areas.

"Light snowfall and sleet is possible over the eastern Highveld; Belfast, Dullstroom, Roossenkal Pass, Mariepskop and Mount Anderson where temperatures will peak at 6°C.

In KZN, Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 warning of disruptive snowfalls which may lead to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions and and isolated losses of vulnerable livestock and crops expected over the south western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Picture: SA Weather Service

"A Yellow Level 2 warning of strong and damaging which could lead to small vessels capsizing, difficulty in navigation of small vessels and localised disruption of small harbours and ports for a short period of time, are expected along the coast of KZN today," Saws said.

IOL

