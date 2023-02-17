Mop-up operations are under way following days of heavy downpours that have flooded areas and caused significant damage to infrastructure in many parts of South Africa, including KZN. Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, said the Black iMfolozi bridge, Hluhluwe bridge and Amanzamnyama stream were all flooded.

Mntambo said all guests travelling to Ezemvelo’s Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park were advised to use alternative routes to reach their destination safely. "Those travelling to Hiltop Resort are advised to use the Memorial Gate. They must take the Maphumulo gravel road on the left before they reach the Amanzamnyama stream, as it is also flooded. They should turn into Sitezi road, which will take them back to the tar roads. “Neither Mpila Resort, nor Hitop Resort are accessible through the Nyalazi Gate, as both the Black Mfolozi bridge and the Hluhluwe bridge are flooded," he said.

"Those going to Mpila are advised to use the Cengeni Gate, while those going to Hiltop must use the Memorial Gate. “To access the Cengeni gate from the Nyalazi gate, one must go to Hlabisa-Nongoma-Ulundi and drive to Cengeni Gate," Mntambo said.

Meanwhile, the Kruger National Park (KNP) disaster management teams remain on alert as the park continues to receive more rain. KNP managing executive, Oscar Mthimkhulu, appealed for patience from tour operators, tourists and drivers as they continue with clean-up operations.

"We are trying our level best to open passage for visitors to continue enjoying the park during this rainy period. Gravel roads in the south of the park remain closed for now and are being monitored constantly and they will be opened as soon as they are deemed safe," he said. Mthimkulu said at this stage, the mid-term forecasts were for intermittent and localised rain along with a steady drying out conditions. There are some forecasts for further wet conditions in 10 days at least. "However, we rely on the official impact-based rainfall forecasts generated by the South African Weather Services for forward planning. These new impact-based forecasts have really assisted SANParks to be proactive and pre-emptive in our planning," he said.

KNP has issued an update on the state of rivers and road access: Rivers: Crocodile River remains in high flow, with sustained flows from upstream, but not excessive flood conditions. The gate is open for now but the rest camp is still not admitting overnight visitors as yet and the gate is for emergency access to replenish supplies and fuel.

Sabie River remains in high flows, with sustained flows from upstream and access to Lower Sabie expected to remain closed for next 48 hours. Olifants River remains in high flows. Lepelle Northern Water used the flood conditions as opportunity to flush the Phalaborwa Barrage creating important storage capacity for future dry conditions. Access to the north of KNP remains open over the high-water bridge over Sabie and Olifants Rivers, although the Balule low-water bridge remains closed and will remain for the foreseeable future.

The Letaba River remains in high flow, although only intermittent rain is expected. There is no access at the low-water bridge connection between Phalaborwa and Mopani Rest Camp, but high-water bridge access to the far north is unaffected. Shingwedzi River remains in normal summer flow conditions. Luvuvhu River also remains in normal summer flow, as does the Limpopo River in the far north and access to Makuleke Contractual National Park/Pafuri Section remains open.

Importantly during this flood process, SANParks remains in constant communication with the Department of Water & Sanitation and Catchment Management Agencies, as well as our neighbouring water management authorities in Mozambique and the provincial disaster management centres in South Africa. Overall conditions from a river ecosystems perspective is that the flood conditions provide good natural flushing conditions for the rivers and groundwater recharge. This is important for dry-season flows and at this stage there are no concerns from a conservation perspective. All gravel and management roads in southern KNP sustained significant damage which will only be assessed over the next 14 days as conditions start drying out and technical staff are able to get to these roads.

Road access: All dirt roads in the south (Marula Region) remain closed, as are the minority in the north (Nxanetseni) due to wet conditions. The majority of tar roads in the park remain fully accessible, expect in the south with no access from Skukuza to Lower Sabie due to washing away of the road at three locations. Some damage was done to other smaller bridges, but these have been assessed for safety and remain open. “We strongly urge our visitors to remain vigilant and under no circumstances to access roads where barricades have been placed. There have unfortunately been a few occasions where tour operators in open safari vehicles have removed the barricades which might endanger the lives of their clients,” SANparks said,

All tar roads in the park are open; except the main road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie. The Pretoriuskop-Skukuza main road also remains closed. Talamati and Biyamiti Bush Camps are closed. Balule is now open. Access from the south, S89 and S90. The Olifants River low- water bridge is still closed.

Sable Hide is closed. Shimuwini, Bateleur and Sirheni Bush Camps are open. All rest camps are operational except Crocodile Bridge and Lower Sabie.

All entrance gates, except Crocodile Bridge, are open. The restrooms at Tshokwane are currently out of order. Skukuza Airport is operating but advises passengers to contact their lodges to get information before flying to Skukuza. The airport is currently processing passengers to and from the airport via Shelati Bridge.