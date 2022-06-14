Mop up operations underway as heavy rains lash the Cape

Cape Town - As the intense cold front persists across Cape Town, strong winds and heavy rains have caused havoc overnight. The cold front, which hit the Western Cape on Sunday, has brought significant rainfall on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Flooding has been reported in various parts of the Cape Metropole. On Tuesday, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, Charlotte Powell, said mopping up operations were in full swing across the city. She said the worst affected areas were the informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Ottery, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Gugulethu, Delft, and Vrygrond.

“The City’s Transport Department is providing milling and sand where it is possible to raise floor levels. “Homes were flooded in First Ave, Ravensmead, where a retention pond overflowed. “In Freedom Park, Ottery, the roofs of temporary structures collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Many roadways across the city have been flooded, and transport is clearing roadways,” Powell said. Power outages due to adverse weather have also been reported. “Weather related power outages are being experienced in Mitchells Plain, Bridgetown, Rosebank, Mowbray, Claremont, Philippi, Hout Bay, Grassy Park and Zeekoevlei.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Electricity Department is working to restore power,” Powell added. Cape Town Traffic Services are also attending to reports of localised flooding where suburban roads and routes are currently obstructed. According to the traffic services’ Kevin Jacobs, major intersections have been flooded, causing chaos across the city.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The major intersections flooded at this stage includes: Japhta K Masemola and Duinefontein, Frans Conradie and Norwood, Borcherds Quarry before the N2 in Nyanga and 35th Avenue between Robert Sobukwe and Owen roads. “Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes, proceed with caution, reduce their speed and increase their following distances,” Jacobs added. [email protected]