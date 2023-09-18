It is going to be another rough day at sea for vessels between Plettenberg Bay and Richards Bay on Monday. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of damaging waves.

The forecaster issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds which will make navigation at sea difficulty. Saws has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the Northern Cape's Kgatelopele local municipality, as well as the Greater Taung, Mamusa local municipalities in the North West. Rainfall has also been forecast for the Limpopo and Mpumalanga escarpment.

Picture: SA Weather Service Picture: SA Weather Service

Earlier, IOL reported that seven people were injured when a freak wave crashed into a restaurant on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the incident at Marina Beach area near Southbroom on Sunday afternoon, after reports that a freak wave struck a beach-side restaurant filled with patrons.

Plettenberg Bay took a pounding, and authorities are warning of further bad weather conditions at sea. Picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Meanwhile, a 93-year-old woman died in Lentjiesklip. "Our understanding is that she was swept off her feet by a wave that penetrated the car park and she sadly passed away in what appears to be a weather-related incident," National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said.

He said a man was also injured and he was transported to hospital. Lambinon said emergency teams responded to an emergency at the Mangolds Pool Resort in Gqeberha where a number of caravans were struck by a wave.