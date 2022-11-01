Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

More Gauteng thunderstorms and heavy rains predicted this week

File Picture: Leon Lestrade

File Picture: Leon Lestrade

Published 59m ago

Share

Pretoria- The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings for disruptive rain for several parts in Gauteng this week.

“Most parts of South Africa have, for the past week or so, been experiencing seasonal rainfall, some of which were severe in places. This trend is set to continue for the rest of the week, as a cut-off low pressure system dominates the central and eastern parts of the country. This will result in scattered to widespread thundershowers from today Tuesday until Saturday,” SAWS said.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAWS warned that the rain might lead to a possibility of flooding, especially over the central interior on Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk of flooding will gradually progress eastwards during the week, and will affect Gauteng by Friday.

“Heavy downpours and flash flooding may result in difficult driving conditions, especially over dirt roads. The strong and gusty winds, excessive lightning, and possibly large amounts of small hail could cause localised structural damage in mostly informal areas as well as localised disruption to essential services. Possible loss of livestock due to lightning.”

The weather service warned residents not to seek shelter under trees or tall objects and also not to go fishing as fishing rods are good conductors of electricity as well golf clubs.

More on this

The City of Joburg has also issued warning tips to its residents should they find themselves affected by the rain.

IOL

Related Topics:

weatherfloodSA Weather ServiceWeather

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela