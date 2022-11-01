More Gauteng thunderstorms and heavy rains predicted this week

Pretoria- The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued warnings for disruptive rain for several parts in Gauteng this week. “Most parts of South Africa have, for the past week or so, been experiencing seasonal rainfall, some of which were severe in places. This trend is set to continue for the rest of the week, as a cut-off low pressure system dominates the central and eastern parts of the country. This will result in scattered to widespread thundershowers from today Tuesday until Saturday,” SAWS said.

SAWS warned that the rain might lead to a possibility of flooding, especially over the central interior on Tuesday and Wednesday. The risk of flooding will gradually progress eastwards during the week, and will affect Gauteng by Friday. “Heavy downpours and flash flooding may result in difficult driving conditions, especially over dirt roads. The strong and gusty winds, excessive lightning, and possibly large amounts of small hail could cause localised structural damage in mostly informal areas as well as localised disruption to essential services. Possible loss of livestock due to lightning.” The weather service warned residents not to seek shelter under trees or tall objects and also not to go fishing as fishing rods are good conductors of electricity as well golf clubs.