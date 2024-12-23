More heavy rain expected for remaining days of the festive season as some provinces set to experience hot conditions

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted damaging winds and heavy rains across the country for the remaining days of 2024. In a statement on Monday, SAWS said the recent rains hit hard in places such as Mokopane in Limpopo, QwaQwa in the Free State, and Tembisa in Gauteng, and Centurion had to close off low-lying bridges.

Over the next few days, the SAWS said potential severe thunderstorms can be expected across western Limpopo and northern Gauteng accompanied by localised flooding. "These warnings should serve as a clarion call for holidaymakers to use weather warnings for their planning and safety," said SAWS. The SAWS added that marginal clearance across the western Free State and northern and western regions of the Eastern Cape is expected on Christmas Eve.

However, the south-western interior will remain clear of precipitation with partly cloudy and warm conditions in the northern parts of the Northern Cape. On Christmas, morning drizzle is expected along the Limpopo and Mpumalanga regions with a reduced distribution of showers and thundershowers in the afternoon. Meanwhile, in all the Cape provinces, the weather promises to be sunny and dry, with very hot conditions which could potentially lead to the spread of veld fires.

"Members of communities are advised to report unattended fires immediately. At this stage, weather models suggest that only North West could experience scattered showers and thundershowers by late afternoon. "On the Day of Goodwill, December 26, 2024, isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over most parts of the country, except for the north-eastern and south-western regions. Thunderstorms will be scattered across Gauteng, North West, the Free State as well as over the northern parts of the Northern Cape," said SAWS. SAWS said it will continue to monitor any further developments relating to the weather systems and will issue subsequent updates when the need arises.