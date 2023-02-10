More heavy rains and thunderstorms on the way, warns SA Weather Service

More rain is expected to fall over the southern escarpment of the Eastern Cape, central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Lowveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga as well as the eastern and northern parts of Limpopo province. The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued an Orange Level 5 warning of disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and both formal and informal settlements.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The fast flowing streams and deep water poses a danger to lives as well as the displacement of affected communities, damage to property, infrastructure, loss of livelihood and livestock, major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or closed, possible damage to roads and bridges," Saws warned. A Yellow Level 2 warning (indicates the potential for severe thunderstorms that are isolated to widely scattered) has also been issued in places over the central and north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, central and eastern parts of the Free state, Gauteng, Highveld of Mpumalanga, western and southern parts of Limpopo as well as the extreme eastern and north-eastern parts of the North-West.

Already, the Lower Sabie, Crocodile Bridge, Biyamiti and Talamati, and some roads at the Kruger National Park have been temporarily closed following heavy rains this week. The South African National Parks (SANParks) has advised guests not to use any gravel roads and to stay on the tar.

Story continues below Advertisement