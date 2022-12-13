More rain and thundershowers predicted over KZN this week

Durban – The rain is here to stay for the remainder of the week. According to the South African Weather Service, an alert for disruptive rain was issued over the south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal with severe thunderstorms forecast over the western parts of the province. SA Weather Service forecaster, Thandiwe Gumede, said in terms of precipitation boundaries, the rain forecast is 80% in the west and south, otherwise 60% everywhere else across the province.

“There will be a 60% chance of rainfall in the west, otherwise a 30% prediction over KwaZulu-Natal. There is a 30% chance of rain across the province mainly in the afternoon on Wednesday and Thursday, with thundershowers predicted. “By Friday, another upper-air system develops west of the country resulting in 60% showers and thundershowers in the west, otherwise 30% is predicted for other parts of the province,” Gumede said. She said going into the weekend, the system intensifies resulting in a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers across the province on Saturday.

“By Sunday, there is a prediction of 30% showers and thundershowers across the province. The weather systems are normal for this time of the year, and the current precipitation is in line with the seasonal forecast which is indicative of La Niña which is a state that brings wet weather conditions,” Gumede said. Heavy rain and thundershowers are forecast for the province. Picture: SA Weather Service, Twitter In response to this forecast, Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala said disaster management teams are on standby. “Residents of eThekwini, Mkhambathini, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, uBuhlebezwe, Umdoni, Umuziwabantu, and uMzumbe are asked to pay attention to this warning, and take all the necessary precautions,” he advised.

