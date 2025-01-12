More rain forecast for parts of KZN

With more rain expected across KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued two warnings for residents and motorists. The first is a Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall expected over the northern parts of KZN except the north-eastern parts.

"The second is a Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooded roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure and mud-based houses is expected over the north-eastern parts of KZN," the forecaster said. Meanwhile extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected along the north coast and adjacent interior and in the extreme north-eastern parts of KZN. Last week, heavy rains and storms battered the province claiming three lives.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said six-year-old Banele Mpungose was killed by a lightning strike in KwaMpofu near Eshowe while Lwandile Pasi, aged 22 from Darnal drowned. Another resident from Mandeni, Siyabonga Mavundla, also drowned. "The province has tragically lost 11 lives due to severe weather conditions since the beginning of December. Disaster teams have been dispatched to provide support for the affected families," said Cogta MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi. He said the recent inclement weather has caused extensive infrastructural damage to 370 homes, affecting 933 households.

"The weather also caused widespread damage to electric infrastructure with municipalities, including Cato Ridge, Ulundi, Stanger and Nkandla, experiencing power outages. "Residents are urged to remain vigilant as inclement weather conditions are expected to continue. Motorists are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads due to slippery conditions," warned Buthelezi. [email protected]