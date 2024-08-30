More rain on the way for KZN but clearer weather expected from Sunday

Don't pack away your umbrellas just yet. According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), more rain is on the way for KwaZulu-Natal. SAWS forecaster, Wiseman Dlamini, said there's a 30% chance of rain expected of the northern coast of KZN on Saturday.

"Then clear weather is expected on Sunday," he added. Dlamini said there's no chance of snow in the province in the next few days. "Temperature will remain cool to cold over KZN. The temperatures will increase further on Sunday. The rest of the upcoming is expected to have fine weather conditions," Dlamini told IOL.

SAWS said it will be cloudy and cold to cool over the north eastern areas with isolated and scattered rain and showers. Otherwise, it will be fine across most of the country. September 1 is expected to bring a bout of warmer weather for the province. If you’re wondering where the cold spell is from, earlier this week, Cape residents were treated to snowfall.

SAWS explained that the snow was from a cold front sweeping through parts of the country. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Table Mountain Cableway (@tablemountainca)

It’s snowing on Table Mountain! ❄️☃️



Check out the footage taken this morning by Matt Ashwell.@tablemountainca is set to reopen on 2 September 2024. #tablemountain #snow #thingstodoincapetown #travel pic.twitter.com/0U43RpFnmj — Love Cape Town (@lovecapetown) August 28, 2024