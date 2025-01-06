N3TC warns of traffic delays following crash on Gauteng-bound highway

Motorists travelling back to Gauteng, along the N3, are urged to brace for traffic delays following a bus crash near Colenso. The N3 Toll Concession said a bus and truck collided, resulting in multiple casualties.

"Northbound traffic, towards Gauteng, is currently severely affected while the recovery is under way. Traffic is, however, slowly moving past the scene using the Joburg-bound fast lane. "Motorists are warned to expect heavy congestion and extensive delays in the vicinity of the crash. Please approach the area with caution," said N3TC chief operating officer, Thania Dhoogra. "Wet weather conditions are currently being experienced along most parts of the N3 Toll Route. N3TC appeals to road users to please heed warnings. Please reduce your speed, maintain safe following distances, and drive defensively, especially in this weather," Dhoogra said.

The N3TC warned of an increase in traffic volumes as holidaymakers head back to Gauteng. Dhoogra said the SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned of disruptive rainstorms that may occur from late Monday afternoon. This time of year, many parts of the N3 Toll Route are prone to severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and hail. "Stay alert and informed of traffic and weather conditions along your planned route. Allow extra travel time to patiently and carefully negotiate difficult travel conditions. Adhere to warnings, reduce speed, keep your vehicle’s headlights switched on, maintain safe following distances, drive defensively, and take preventative measures to avoid becoming a road statistic," Dhoogra added.