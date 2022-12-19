No heavy rain predicted for Gauteng this week

Pretoria - After Gauteng went through heavy rains that devastated several parts in Joburg, residents can breathe a sigh of relief as this week’s rain is predicted to be mild. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said there was a 30% chance of rain in Gauteng this week.

“It’s only isolated thunder showers, nothing hectic is expected. The rain won’t cause any floods,” said weather forecaster Luthando Masimini. Masimini said heavy rains were expected in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. SAWS warned the conditions may cause difficulty driving and minor vehicle accidents while the hail and flying debris may cause localised damage to property and infrastructure.

There may be localised flooding of settlements, low-lying roads and bridges as well as damage to infrastructure. “In KZN, some of these storms are expected to become severe over the western parts and Midlands. These storms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, excessive lightning, hail and strong damaging winds,” said SAWS. Last week, the Western Cape was also affected by heavy rains which hit numerous parts in the province including, Paarl, Dunoon, Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, Strand and Muizenberg.

Flooding of about 70 informal structures on the Masiphumelele sports field as well as about 50 structures in F section in Masiphumelele wetlands were also reported. Humanitarian organisation, Gift of the Givers, responded to a relief call after a number of homes were damaged and residents were affected by the adverse weather conditions. The organisation said about 1 500 residents in De Doorns were severely affected and assisted with hot meals, blankets, mattresses and toiletry packs.

