NSRI issues spring tide warning for coastal areas on Tuesday

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a spring tide warning for Tuesday. "We are appealing to the public to take caution around the coastline as storm seas, coupled with the new moon spring tide that peaks on Tuesday will contribute to dangerous sea conditions around the South African coastline," the rescue organisation warned.

The NSRI said spring tide and rough seas, caused by the recent cold fronts and deep sea storms, are likely to cause stronger than normal rip currents. The NSRI said some areas around the coast may be cut off from mainland during the spring high tide. "Paddlers, boaters, sailors, bathers, coastal hikers and shoreline anglers are urged to heed to extreme caution during this spring tide phase that will reduce in intensity towards the end of the first week of September," the NSRI said in a statement.

What is a spring tide? The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon said spring tides on the coast are caused by the gravitational effect that the moon has on the earth – causing the two daily high tides to be higher than normal and the two daily low tides to be lower than normal. He said spring tides pose a potential hazard to bathers around the coastline - especially during the outgoing tide.

Anglers should avoid crossing to islands along the coastline during the low tide - to fish - as these islands can be cut off from mainland during high tide. Coastal hikers should not try to cross at river mouths, where currents can be particularly strong during the outgoing tide, and do not try to cross through hiking trails that are close to the shoreline during high tide. Boaters, sailors and paddlers should wear their life jackets while their craft and/or their vessels are underway and to wear life jackets during rough sea conditions, and to always have safety equipment at the ready.