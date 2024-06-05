Officials monitoring high-risk area as inclement weather hits Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management said it continues to monitor high-risk areas as adverse weather conditions continue across the metro. The Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said as monitoring continues, they are also determining the need for humanitarian and engineering relief where impact has been reported.

Areas such as Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Wallacedene, Macassar, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, and Nomzamo in Strand have reported flooding due to heavy rainfall. “The Roads Department is assisting in unblocking roadways and providing milling and sand in some areas. The Electricity Department is dealing with weather-related outages,” Powell said. Strand area flooding after heavy rain multiple reports of flooding all over Strand informal settlement and the Helderberg. The rainy weather has resulted in flooding and road damage. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Downpours are expected to continue throughout the day, and assessments on the ground are ongoing, as reports come in.“

The Saws has issued a Level 2 warning for damaging winds between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas. This could result in roofs being blown off, trees being uprooted, power lines being affected and a risk for road users, particularly in high-sided vehicles. "The public is advised to be very careful outdoors and to ensure that outdoor furniture and other loose items are secured, to minimise the risk of damage or injury," Powell said.