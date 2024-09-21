One dead after taxi got stuck in snow as some routes are cleared on the N3 in KZN

The severe freezing cold temperature has claimed one life after a taxi with passengers was trapped in snow in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday. On Saturday, Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson said the person was stuck in a taxi travelling from Johannesburg to KZN when they were forced to stop due to the snow.

Robertson said emergency service crews were dispatched to Merrivale shopping centre after the person collapsed due to severe cold exposure. “The taxi had stopped for refreshments when the incident occurred and upon arrival, it was found that the individual had collapsed and was in a critical state of hypothermia, requiring urgent medical care,” said Robertson. “While en route to the hospital, the patient's condition rapidly deteriorated. Full resuscitation efforts were performed, but sadly, the patient was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.”

Meanwhile, KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said there was light at the end of the tunnel as snow has been cleared in some parts of the N3 allowing motorists to move. Duma said the snow has been cleared on the R103 from Estcourt to Mooi river, Kokstad to Underbeg and the N11 between Amajuba and Volkrust. KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said there was light at the end of the tunnel as snow has been cleared in some parts of the N3. Photo: Supplied/Sanral “We are not sure of when all roads will be cleared because this is nature because this weather might continue until tomorrow...We are just deeply saddened that there are people with chronic illnesses who were stuck and didn’t have anything to eat but we are glad to report that some stranded motorists and trucks are now moving,’’ he said.

Duma urged people a to stay away from some of the major routes affected by the snow in order to remain safe. To offer assistance, the South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) said it has been on the ground serving hot meals to stranded motorists since on Friday afternoon. “We’re here to provide comfort and support, no matter the weather. Stay safe and reach out if you need help,” said SARCS.