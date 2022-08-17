PICS & VIDEO: Heavy rains lash Western Cape as Cape Town experiences coldest day of the year

Cape Town – Residents in the Western Cape are encouraged to dress warmly as cold and icy conditions hit the province from Wednesday to Friday. The South African Weather Service has issued a weather advisory and Thursday is expected to be the coldest day of the year, while Friday is expected to be the coldest morning although the day temperatures will recover slowly.

Light snowfalls are also expected over the Western Cape mountains. The weather service further stated rainfall between 40 - 50mm is expected over the southern-western parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. “The public and small stock farmers should be advised that loss of vulnerable livestock and crops can be expected due to the combination of very cold, windy and wet conditions. The weak and frail may also be vulnerable, since their bodies won’t be able to retain heat so easily,” the weather service said said.

Residents in the Western Cape are urged to suit up as cold and icy conditions hit the province while Eskom prepares to implement Stage 2 load shedding today and tomorrow. Picture: Armand Hough. African News Agency The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Charlotte Powell said all services are on alert for any emergencies relating to any weather-related incident. “The South African Weather Service has advised of possible disruptive rainfall over the peninsula and surrounds on Wednesday, August 17. “In addition, disruptive winds are forecast along the coast between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay.

“The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre and related City departments and external role players are on standby, in the event of any localized flooding or other weather-related impacts that may occur,” Powell said. Residents in the City of Cape Town are reminded that life-threating incidents should be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cell phone or 107 from a landline. [email protected]

