Rainy weather expected in most parts of the country until Thursday

Pretoria- The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorm for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal for Wednesday and Thursday. The storm conditions are also expected over the Free State, parts of the Northern Cape and the North West.

“Once the cut-off low develops on Wednesday evening, rainfall should become widespread, with the possibility of heavy falls in places, over most of the country, excluding the Western Cape and the western parts of the Northern Cape,” Saws said. It added that since the system is only expected to develop during Wednesday, meaning there is still a fair amount of uncertainty regarding the rate at which the system will intensify, as well as the location and timing of possible severe weather phenomena. “Saws will therefore continue to monitor any further developments relating to this weather system and will issue subsequent updates as required,” it said.

Meanwhile, Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they have taken note of the weather warning and issued an alert to all motorists. Mulaudzi said nearly half of the flash flood deaths are car related. “Even if the vehicle in front of you successfully crosses water covered road, it is best to find an alternative road or wait. Always turn your headlights on. Allow for extra room for the car ahead, drive according to the the conditions, don't aim for speed,” warned Mulaudzi.

