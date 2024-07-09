Residents urged to take heed of weather warnings as cold front sweeps through SA

Layer up, stay indoors and monitor weather reports. This is the advice issued by the City of Johannesburg's Disaster Management Centre as a cold front continues to blow over the country. The South African Weather Services (Saws)has issued an alert for very low temperatures across the province this week.

The icy conditions are expected to clear up by Thursday and no rain is expected during this time. The management centre warned of strong winds and other inclement weather, often associated with fires. "When faced with cold to extreme weather, layer up by wearing warm layers of clothing to trap heat, stay indoors by limiting outdoor exposure, especially during severe wind chills, and monitor weather reports by paying attention to forecasts and warnings," warned Councillor Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, of the City of Johannesburg's Department of Public Safety.

Tshwaku further warned that the icy weather could lead to hyperthermia. "This is uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech and drowsiness," Tshwaku said. Meanwhile, more rain and flooding is forecast over parts of Cape Town.

“Western Cape faces another cold front as the rest of the country gets a bit of a break of the hectic weather we've faced over the past few days. Strong interior winds still in the forecast,” said the South African Weather Service. Picture: SAWS

This has led to several power outages in various areas. The impacted areas include: · Manenberg

· Wynberg · Claremont · Kenilworth

· Rosebank · Bishopscourt · Heideveld

· Grassy Park · Plumstead · Lakeside

· Hout Bay · Brooklyn · Meadowridge

· Bergvliet Saws further warned of very wet, cold, and windy conditions, with light snow expected over the Northern Cape, North-West, Free State, Eastern Cape interior and the Western Cape. Icy temperatures were also predicted over KwaZulu-Natal, with the win along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming strong to near-gale in the south towards afternoon.