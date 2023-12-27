SA Weather issues weather warning for damaging winds in Cape Town

A weather warning for damaging winds has been issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday. The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell said while there was a brief respite from the strong winds in the city, the weather service has advised Cape Town is not out of the woods yet.

“The [weather] service has issued another warning of damaging winds from this afternoon into tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, 2023. “The Level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour, is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas. The wind warning goes hand in hand with a high risk of veldfires,” Powell said. She said in recent days the challenges brought by weather conditions have been a pain, particularly in respect to fires.

The City of Cape Town has urged members of the public to be alert. “Avoid working with open flames or flammable substances where possible; do not toss cigarette butts out of your vehicle’s windows and report fires as soon as you spot them. “Also ensure that items like roofs, patio furniture and so forth are properly secured,” Powell said.