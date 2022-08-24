SA Weather Service issues veld fire warning over Cape regions

Durban - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire conditions over the interior of the Northern Cape, Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape. SAWS has also issued a Yellow Level 1 warning over the interior of the Western Cape, including the City of Cape Town, Central and Little Karoo as well as the Overberg District from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon.

According to SAWS, this could result in localised damage to both formal and informal settlements over the southern Namakwa area. SAWS further predicted fine, windy and cool weather with morning frost in the south. “The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly becoming fresh north-westerly in the afternoon. Fine and warm becoming partly cloudy over the extreme south-western parts from late afternoon where it will be cool. It will be windy over the interior and along the south coast where it will be hot, but becoming partly cloudy with fog patches from late evening,” SAWS said.

The forecaster added that the wind along the coast would be moderate to fresh north to north-westerly, but strong between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas from the afternoon. It will become light to moderate south to south-westerly along the south coast from the east during the afternoon. For the Western half of the Eastern Cape, SAWS said it would be fine and windy with hot temperatures in some places. “The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly in places during the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north westerly,” it said.

In the Eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm but cooler north of the escarpment. "The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly, becoming fresh to strong north easterly from late morning," SAWS added.