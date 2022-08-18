SA Weather Service warns of damaging winds, rain and high fire conditions across SA

Durban - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued alerts of damaging winds, disruptive rain as well as a high fire danger conditions and icy weather for parts of the country. A Yellow Level 2 Warning for damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Video: SAWS has also issued a Yellow Level 2 Warning for disruptive rain as well as localised flooding at informal and formal settlements in the City of Cape Town, western parts of Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts as well as Swartland Municipality over the Western Cape, mainly in the early morning. Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the eastern parts of the North West Province, parts of Gauteng, the western parts of Limpopo, the extreme north-western parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the eastern parts of the Free State.

“Very cold, wet and windy conditions are expected over the interior of the Western Cape the western and southern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the western parts of the Free State on Thursday until Friday but the eastern parts of the Free State on Saturday. Such conditions are problematic to small stock farmers, particularly in sheering of goats and sheep,” SAWS said. Mpumalanga will experience wind in the Highveld with fine to cool warm temperatures will follow. It will be hot in some areas of the Lowveld. It will also be windy in the east of the Northern Cape with cold to cool light rain and showers while the Western Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated rain and light snow on the extreme north-eastern mountain peaks.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, residents will wake up to cloudy and cold weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. “There will be light snowfalls expected over the Sneeuberg Mountains. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly. In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, the weather will be fine and cool with light snowfall expected over the southern Drakensberg. In KwaZulu-Natal, the weather will be fine and cool.

Story continues below Advertisement