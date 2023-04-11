Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned of hoax weather video which has circulated previously, resurfaced and has been making the rounds, claiming extremely cold conditions over the next 10 days.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, SAWS said “There is no snowfall expected in the next 10 days in the regions mentioned in the video which cites, amongst others, Witbank, Durban, Mooi River, Johannesburg and Secunda,”

It further said that rain is expected over the eastern parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front passing south of the country is expected to result in showers and rain along the south west, the south coast and adjacent interior

“While a drop in temperatures is expected in the interior of the Cape provinces, most of the Free State and the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as a result of cold air from the south, the temperatures are expected to start warming in these regions from Sunday,” SAWS said.