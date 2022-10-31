SA Weather Service warns of strong winds, fire in the Western Cape, and level 2 thunderstorm warning in Gauteng

Durban – The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of strong winds over the Western Cape from Monday afternoon, and Tuesday. The SAWS said the surface trough that dominates over the western part of the country is expected to bring a strong southerly to south-easterly winds with speeds of between 50 to 60km/h.

“There will also be strong winds averaging between 70 to 80km/h between Yzerfontein and Betty’s Bay. These strong winds are likely to cause damage in these areas. Along with the strong winds, waves of 3.5m to 4.5m high are expected,” SAWS said. This could impact conditions along the beachfront, harbours and ports. It could also result in difficulty in navigation of small vessels of steep waves. Picture: SAWS Meanwhile, the forecaster has also issued yellow level 2 thunderstorm warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours leading to flooding, gusty winds and reduced visibility are expected over Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga,” the forecaster said. Picture: Gauteng

Limpopo Picture: Mpumalanga This could lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements, and roads in low-lying areas and bridges, as well as excessive lightning.

Just before 4pm, Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major events had been reported to the city due to the thunderstorms, but they were monitoring the situation, especially in low lying areas and informal settlements. He said they were urging motorists to drive with headlights on and to keep a safe following distance. SAWS has also issued a warning of high-fire danger conditions over the City of Cape Town and Kamiesberg municipality in the Northern Cape, while it’s very cold in parts of the Eastern Cape with scattered showers in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.