SA Weather Service warns of strong winds, heavy downpours and hail for parts of KZN

It's going to be a wet start to the new week for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws). Saws has issued a Yellow Level 2 alert of thunderstorms leading to heavy downpours, flooding and even hail.

The forecast service added that isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over eastern parts of the country, and eastern and northern parts of KZN. “Severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours leading to localised damage to susceptible formal and informal settlements and flooding of roads, low-lying areas and bridges expected in northern parts of KZN,” Saws said. The wet weather is expected to continue until Wednesday.