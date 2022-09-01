SA Weather Services warns of damaging winds and veldfire conditions over parts of country

The forecaster says this will make navigation difficult for smaller vessels, resulting in them taking in water and capsizing.

“Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Hantam, Karoo Hoogland, Central Karoo municipalities including Oudtshoorn, Ladismith and Worcester areas of Western Cape as well as the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, Siyancuma, Siyathemba, Kareeberg, Ubuntu local municipalities of the Northern Cape and over Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality of the Eastern Cape,” SAWS said.

Strong winds are also predicted over the Northern Cape while in the Western Cape, SAWS says it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot over the interior and along the south coast.

“It will be windy over the Central Karoo in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly in the south becoming south-westerly from the afternoon, otherwise north-westerly,” the forecaster said.