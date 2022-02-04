Several beaches closed as KZN braces for strong winds and heavy seas

Durban - Shark nets have been removed from several beaches in Durban and on the KZN north coast ahead of strong winds and heavy seas predictions. No swimming is allowed at these beaches. The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed the closure of several Durban beaches following the removal of shark nets.

"The public is hereby notified that all beaches in eThekwini, from north to south, are closed as a result of the shark nets being removed by the Sharks Board," said City Head of Communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo. She said this closure takes effect immediately and there will be no bathing allowed. "The Sharks Board have removed all the shark nets to prevent unnecessary losses and or damage to their equipment as a result of strong winds and heavy seas associated with predicted severe weather systems," Khuzwayo said.

On Thursday, the KwaDukuza Municipality's Sipho Mkhize, said shark safety gear was removed from beaches in the area. "The KZN Sharks Board removed the gear due to the potential effect Tropical Cyclone Batsirai could have on our coast and weather conditions from Sunday. Following this, we have taken a decision to close all beaches immediately until such time that the cyclone has passed and the safety gear is restored," he said. The SA Weather Services has predicted disruptive rainfall in the eastern parts of the North West and Free State, Gauteng, in south-western parts of Limpopo, extreme western parts of Mpumalanga, western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.