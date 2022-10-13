Severe storm on the way? Here’s how to protect your car and your home

Durban - Residents are being called to put safety measures in place for their homes and vehicles after severe weather warnings for Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The SA Weather Services (SAWS) warned of severe thundershowers over the north-western parts of KZN on Friday.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by strong, damaging winds, excessive lightning and heavy downpours," SAWS said in a statement. Meanwhile, Gauteng has seen heatwave conditions in recent days. According to Santam, the summer season often brings severe hailstone storms that can cause costly damage to cars and infrastructure.

"Varying from marble-sized to fully-fledged golf balls, hailstones can measure up to 7cm in diameter, so it is easy to see why they do so much irreparable damage to vehicles and property. Windscreens are shattered, vehicles dented, roofs damaged, and house windows broken. The cost to repair and replace vehicles varies according to the severity of the storm and damage done to the paintwork, windows, etc. “Not only can the costs be crippling, but the repair process can take months, depending on the availability of car parts and the capacity of approved motor body repairers," said Santam’s personal lines underwriting manager Marius Neethling. In a statement, he said now is not the time to compromise on insurance.

"It is very important to know exactly what you are covered for and for what amount. Consumers should make sure their policies are up to date, and take note of the insurer’s available emergency services. Choose an insurer that assists you in protecting your assets in severe weather situations by sending out weather alerts," Neethling said. How to keep your vehicle safe: Drive slowly – slower driving minimises the damage of hail and combats slippery roads.

Locate a safe, covered area immediately or pull over under an overpass, provided it is safe to do so. Undercover parkings at malls and petrol stations are good temporary solutions to protect your car during a hailstorm. Stay inside the vehicle. Large hail stones pose a genuine injury threat.

Keep fleecy blankets in your boot so you can cover your car to minimise the impact of hail. Take careful note of the extent of the damage to your car; look for damage to all glass items including side mirrors, tail lights and headlights. Taking pictures may be useful when it comes time to claim. If you are affected by hail, immediately report the incident to your insurer.

How to keep your home safe: Keep your gutters clean. It is important to clear gutters of leaves, twigs and any other debris regularly. Hail takes a while to melt and an overflowing gutter could lead to a leaking roof and further damage. Hail build-up is also heavy, so make sure that the guttering is sound and in good order. Trimming trees close to your house helps get rid of branches that can cause severe damage during a storm.

Keep your blinds down. Make sure you close all curtains, blinds or shutters to prevent broken window glass and hailstones from entering your home and injuring you or your family. Park your car in the garage or in a sheltered undercover area. Ensure that you are adequately covered against hail damage in your insurance policy so that you have cover when you need it.