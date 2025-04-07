Severe thunderstorms and flooding risk: Safety tips for Northern Cape motorists

Motorists have been urged to be cautious after the opening of the Vaal Dam fifth sluice gate and the issuing of a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the Northern Cape. The province's police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said that following the opening of the fifth sluice gate at the Vaal Dam, the Vaal River system has now entered a flood stage.

Additionally, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across parts of the Northern Cape. Ehlers said given the current developments, the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape advises all motorists to take precautions and follow these safety tips when driving: Reduce speed and increase following distance to allow for adequate reaction time in case of sudden stops or changing road conditions.

Always use headlights to enhance visibility and ensure your vehicle is visible to others.

Ensure windshield wipers are functioning properly to maintain clear visibility.

Avoid puddles and standing water, which may conceal potholes.

Be cautious of large vehicles that may reduce your visibility due to spray.

Stay alert and avoid distractions. If necessary, pull over safely. Ehlers said as the Easter Weekend approaches, the SAPS remains dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of all residents and visitors across the province.

“We urge all road users to remain vigilant, drive responsibly, and prioritise safety at all times,” Ehlers concluded. The South African Weather Service issued a warning for severe thunderstorms for the Free State, North West and the Northern Cape. According to the weather service’s impact-based warning, a Yellow Level 4 for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours leading to flooding of settlements (formal/informal), road flooding, low-lying areas, bridges, danger to livelihood and livestock and damage to property and infrastructure is expected over the northern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape on Monday. Additionally, a Yellow Level 2 for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges and damage to property and infrastructure is expected over the central and south-eastern interior of Northern Cape, western Free State and extreme western North West.