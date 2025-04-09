Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours forecasted across South Africa

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours across various parts of the country on Wednesday. Affected areas include; North West, Gauteng, northern Free State, Mpumalanga Highveld, extreme southern parts of Limpopo as well as along the coast and adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Residents are urged to brace for damaging winds and excessive lightning, which could lead to localised flooding and damage to property. Roads and low-lying bridges could also flood quickly, the forecaster warned. Meanwhile, it will be hot and uncomfortable in north-eastern parts of KZN.

The scattered showers and thundershowers are also expected to impact on infrastructure. Saws has further warned of isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts of the country as well as over the southern coast for Thursday and Friday. The City maintains the stormwater system throughout the year. Annual cleaning takes place by means of a winter preparedness programme where stormwater inlets, outlets, catchpits, canals and piped systems are cleaned before the winter season. The latest warning comes following heavy downpours across parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Roberto Quintas, said a number of roadways across the city were flooded. According to Quintas, the City was inundated with reports of flooding along Elsieskraal River in Pinelands, Liesbeek River along the N2, Langa, Vygieskraal, Fish Hoek, Parow Industria, Table View and Tygervalley. [email protected]