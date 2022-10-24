Severe thunderstorms expected across Gauteng from Monday afternoon

Pretoria - Severe thunderstorms will hit Gauteng on Monday as inclement weather conditions continue throughout the province. On Sunday, the South African Weather Services (Saws) issued a level two yellow alert for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws said Gauteng will experience 60% of thundershowers covering the entire province. The rain is expected to clear on Tuesday with temperatures hitting 32°C in Pretoria and 29°C in Joburg. The severe weather conditions are likely to cause flooding and have an impact on traffic conditions.

“Localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying bridges due to heavy downpour.” Motorists are warned to keep their headlights on and to maintain a safe following distance. “Difficult driving conditions due to wet roads or pooling of water on roads, possible minor vehicle accidents, gusty winds may result in Minot damages to informal settlements.”

Meanwhile, the City of Joburg has urged its residents to exercise caution in the rain. “Head lights on, stay calm and please maintain a safe following distance on the road,” the City said on its Twitter page. In KZN, the storm is expected to become severe in the west and northern parts of the province.

