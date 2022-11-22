Severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Tuesday afternoon

Pretoria – Severe thunderstorms will hit Gauteng on Tuesday as inclement weather conditions continue in other areas in the province. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms were expected over the southern parts of Gauteng this afternoon.

The affected areas in the province include Joburg, Roodepoort, Vereeniging and areas in Ekurhuleni. “These storms may produce heavy downpour, large amounts of small hail, and damaging winds,” SAWS warned. Yellow level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms: Gauteng: 22 November 2022 15:00 - 23:59 pic.twitter.com/jRyh7hMJTN — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 22, 2022 To cushion the effects of the storm, Johannesburg Emergency Services embarked on an awareness campaign and targeted residents who live in areas that are severely affected during heavy storms.

Joburg MMC for public safety David Tembe and his team went to Alexandra to educate the community about how to handle emergencies especially during floods. “Floods have catastrophic ramifications, from rehabilitation to relocation. “It remains our responsibility as government to educate our people, especially amidst rainy season.

“We need to take fire and water safety education to churches, schools and even taverns. We need to teach all spheres of society about first aid, so we can improve response time,” Tembe said. Tembe promised to bring in more resources to supply the Setswetla informal settlement community with better services, and also remove those who have illegally taken occupation on the Jukskei River bed. IOL