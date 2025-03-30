Severe thunderstorms expected in KwaZulu-Natal: Yellow Level warning issued

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level warning for severe thunderstorms across KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. The forecast is expected to make landfall from Sunday at 12 pm and last into the night.

“Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail, and heavy downpours leading to localised flooding are expected over most parts of KZN except the north-eastern parts and extreme north-western parts,” the weather service said. It further cautioned members of the public to avoid traveling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding, and there may be sinkholes. The weather service also urged the public to avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail, and flooding may result in injury and death.

“If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, and cover vehicles. Move livestock and cars to safe sheltered areas as there may be flying debris,” the weather service said. In a statement, eThekwini Municipality urged residents to take heed of the weather warning issued. “It can also lead to poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure, vehicles, injuries, power surges due to excessive lightning, and the destruction of mud-based houses.”

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads. Motorists are also advised to avoid travelling on bridges and roads as these may be vulnerable to flooding, and there could be sinkholes,” the municipality said. The eThekwini Municipality’s Disaster Management Unit and other emergency services are on standby and monitoring the forecasts. The municipality advised residents to listen to the radio, follow social media platforms, and be on the lookout for updates.