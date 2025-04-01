Severe weather in KZN: R227 million allocated for disaster recovery

The tragic impact of severe weather incidents in KwaZulu-Natal, which resulted in over 30 deaths and affected more than 10 000 residents between December 2024 and March 2025, has prompted a crucial intervention by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). KZN Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has expressed gratitude following the allocation of R227 700 000 to municipalities within the province grappling with the aftermath of these disasters.

The allocation will enhance ongoing efforts to assist affected communities and restore infrastructure. The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), through National Cogta, disbursed the majority of these funds between February and March 2025. Buthelezi believes Cogta Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa’s intervention through this financial support will enable municipalities and departments to promptly initiate projects aimed at supporting affected communities. These projects include road repairs, electricity restoration, water and sewer infrastructure and improving stormwater management systems.

“These funds, provided through the Disaster Response Grant, will be crucial in delivering necessary aid to those impacted by these events and in addressing the resultant challenges within our communities,” Buthelezi said. He emphasised that the resources must be used cautiously and transparently to effectively support those most affected. He vowed to ensure that the department oversees and guarantees that the funds are used as intended. The following municipalities have been allocated the Disaster Response Grant:

These KwaZulu-Natal municipalities have been allocated the Disaster Response Grant. When allocating disaster response and recovery grants, Cogta Minister Hlabisa said that through the NDMC, Cogta has for the financial year 2024/25 months of February and March 2025 already disbursed an amount of R1.444 billion to ensure immediate relief and reconstruction in the most affected areas. These funds will support a wide range of urgent interventions – from repairing damaged infrastructure and restoring basic services to supporting schools, clinics, and local economies. Hlabisa broke down the R1.444bn disbursed to all municipalities and provincial sector departments as follows: