Snow in KZN’s Newcastle, Ladysmith and Harrismith, weather service says

Durban - Snow has fallen in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, as well as other western parts of the province and the Free State, on Friday. The South African Weather Service confirmed that it was snowing in Newcastle, Ladysmith in KZN and Harrismith in the Free State.

An image posted online by a resident showed an intersection in Newcastle covered in snow. Snowing in Newcastle pic.twitter.com/Aq6MTCjAf9 — Corrie (@corrie206) August 19, 2022 Motorists travelling in the area of Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 were urged to exercise caution as visibility is low, according to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC). The N3TC said reduced visibility and cold weather were as a result of snow and advised motorists to reduce their speed and increase following distances.

Motorists are also advised to add extra time to their travels as delays are imminent. “Keep headlights switched on and approach the area with caution,” said Thania Dhoogra, operations manager for N3 Toll Concession. Further west from Durban, snow was also seen falling in Lesotho, which borders South Africa at the Drakensberg mountain range.

