Snow in the Eastern Cape makes for a slippery drive: Bus and taxi skid off the road

Pretoria-The Eastern Cape Transport Department has advised motorist to drive with caution as the road is icy and slippery due to the snowfall which caused a bus to skid off the road and a taxi to overturn. “Several incidents of vehicles skidding off the road due to snow have been reported.

“A taxi at the Penhoek Pass, and a bus suffered the same fate at the Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaff Reinet and Middelburg,” said the department’s spokesperson, Unathi Binqose. Binqose said no serious injuries and fatalities were reported in both accidents. He also warned drivers to approach the province’s mountain passes with extra caution.

“But if you can avoid them all together, please do so because you don’t want to be trapped in these roads,” he said. Meanwhile, Eastern Cape traffic department spokesperson, Charles Bramwell, said earlier, they had to close four passes due to heavy snowfall and slippery roads, however, three passes have since been opened. “The snow has now stopped falling and the weather is clearing a bit, so we opened some passes except Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 which will remain closed until further notice,” he said.

According to Bramwell, the N6 between Jamestown and Komani, the R58 between Elliot and Barkley East, the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg were closed but have since been opened. “For now conditions have subsided a bit but we are on the lookout for any weather changes. We anticipate that the temperature might drop at night, so we will keep a close eye on the situation,” he said. Regarding the impact of the harsh weather, the South African Weather Service, said the public and small stock farmers are advised that the very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants.