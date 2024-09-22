SPCA monitoring the situation should snowy weather affect livestock and domestic animals

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it was closely monitoring the freezing conditions which might have an adverse impact on livestock and domestic animals. Several provinces including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, have been experiencing freezing conditions while KwaZulu-Natal and Free State were left to feel the wrath of the snow.

Speaking to eNCA, SPCA spokesperson, Jacques Peacock, said they haven’t received alarming reports about animals being in distress due to the weather. “Historically we have been lucky that the preventional authorities have allowed truck carrying livestock to proceed or find a way for them to proceed and farmers have also taken upon themselves not to send out animals in these conditions,” he said. Regarding pets, Peacock said most animals which would be suffering are those that are not taken care by their owners and not provided shelter in harsh conditions.

“From our side there hasn’t been an outburst of reports but we are keeping our ear on the ground and like any disaster, its incredibly difficult to do a flash disaster response because you can’t get to the area while the disaster is still striking, we usually have to deal with the aftermath and find animals that we suffering,” he said. Earlier, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) confirmed that most of the motorists who were stuck have been assisted while some still remain trapped in the freezing snow along the N3 in KZN. Meanwhile in Free State, the Border Management Authority (BMA) has temporarily closed certain port of entries as a safety precaution.

GCIS advised travellers seeking to enter Lesotho to use the Ficksburg Port, Caledonspoort, Makhaleng, Boesmansnek, Monontsha and Maseru as alternative ports of entry. To Free State travellers who are still trapped in snow, the GCIS advised them to remain in their vehicles, signal for help, and wait for assistance from disaster management authorities and police. [email protected]