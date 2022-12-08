Storm warning issued for KZN while Cape Town residents brace for a wet and windy weekend

Durban - The SA Weather Service has issued a storm warning for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. In the Yellow Level 2 alert, SAWS said the inclement weather can be expected between 3pm and 10pm.

"Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over KZN with some of these storms expected to become severe over the province. The thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, lightning, damaging winds and hail," the forecaster said. This is predicated to lead to localised flooding in areas as well as possible danger to people and livestock. Picture: SAWS

Meanwhile, a Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued over the Western Cape from December 10 to 12. SAWS said strong to near gale force south-easterly winds with speeds of up to 70km per hour have been predicted along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas from Saturday until Sunday. "Together with south-westerly waves of 3-4 metres, these conditions may result in difficulty in navigation at sea," SAWS added.

Picture: SAWS A warning of severe thunderstorms is also predicted over the Western and Northern Cape for the weekend. According to the forecaster, this will affect the interior of Namakwa and the eastern and central parts of the Western Cape and Overberg from Saturday.

